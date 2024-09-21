Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $70.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.60.

OXY opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

