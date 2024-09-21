OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) versus Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Head-To-Head Review

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pro-Dex and OraSure Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $53.84 million 1.67 $2.13 million $0.58 46.05 OraSure Technologies $273.54 million 1.17 $53.65 million $0.30 14.43

Profitability

OraSure Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex. OraSure Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Pro-Dex and OraSure Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 3.95% 6.82% 4.17% OraSure Technologies 9.88% 9.15% 8.24%

Risk and Volatility

Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OraSure Technologies has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pro-Dex and OraSure Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00 OraSure Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33

Pro-Dex currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.32%. OraSure Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 53.96%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats Pro-Dex on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands for collecting genetic material from human saliva; Colli-Pee collection devices for the volumetric collection of void urine samples; and microbiome laboratory testing and analytical services. In addition, the company provides microbiome products, such as OMNIgene GUT for self-collecting microbial DNA from feces or stool samples for gut microbiome profiling; OMNIgene GUT DNA and RNA collection devices; and OMNIgene GUT Dx collection device for collection of human fecal samples and the stabilization of DNA from the bacterial community. Additionally, it provides other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, disease risk management, diagnostics, pharmaceutical, biotech, nutrition, companion animal, and environmental markets. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

