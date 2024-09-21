Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORKA)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Oruka Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

ORKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ORKA stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Oruka Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

