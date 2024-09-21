OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSIS. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $145.52 on Wednesday. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $103.04 and a 52-week high of $158.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,568.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,523,062.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,189. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 48,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

