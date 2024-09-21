Palace Capital Plc (PCA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.75 on October 25th

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Palace Capital Stock Performance

LON:PCA opened at GBX 234 ($3.09) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.60 million, a P/E ratio of -975.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. Palace Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 250 ($3.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 225.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.61.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

About Palace Capital

(Get Free Report)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.