Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance
Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.85.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile
Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.
