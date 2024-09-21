Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 265,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 150,713 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.