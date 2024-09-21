Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.490-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.49-$0.53 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PEB opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.92.

View Our Latest Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $790,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,022.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.