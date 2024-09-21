Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPC. Bank of America cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Pilgrim's Pride Trading Down 3.4 %

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim's Pride

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,310,000 after acquiring an additional 136,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,097,000 after purchasing an additional 72,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 638,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,320,000 after buying an additional 501,776 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 635,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after buying an additional 91,127 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pilgrim's Pride

(Get Free Report

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Further Reading

