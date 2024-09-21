Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 807 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $129,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,005,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $163.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.82. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $170.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.86.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. SiTime had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. SiTime's revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays cut SiTime from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 59.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 281.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SiTime during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

