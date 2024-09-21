Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) PT Lowered to $21.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Leerink Partners from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s previous close.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Progyny stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. Progyny has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,097,000 after purchasing an additional 41,687 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,054,000 after buying an additional 67,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,400,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,437,000 after buying an additional 42,302 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,436,000 after acquiring an additional 715,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 24.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 254,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

