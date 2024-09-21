Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) PT Lowered to $25.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $41.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of PGNY opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. Progyny has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $42.08.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

