Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Raised by Analyst

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $173.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.44. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 3.43. Carvana has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $176.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,397 shares in the company, valued at $19,367,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,397 shares in the company, valued at $19,367,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $6,946,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 937,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,534,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,521,866 shares of company stock valued at $347,083,884 in the last three months. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,642,000 after purchasing an additional 266,972 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Carvana by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,776,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,833 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carvana by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,893 shares during the period. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

