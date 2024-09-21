Q2 2026 Earnings Estimate for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Issued By Zacks Research

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Exelon in a report issued on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

EXC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Get Our Latest Report on EXC

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Exelon has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.05.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Exelon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,830,000 after purchasing an additional 156,201 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Exelon by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exelon by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,389,000 after purchasing an additional 200,476 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.