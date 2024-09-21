Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $78.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average is $82.72. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 233.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,963 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 28.8% in the second quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,694,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,682,000 after purchasing an additional 827,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,333,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,005,000 after purchasing an additional 510,664 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 247.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 687,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,543,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

