Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Quest Resource from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Resource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

QRHC stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $182.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $73.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 22,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $180,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 19,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $166,664.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,492.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 22,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $180,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRHC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 356,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

