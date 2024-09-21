Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CFO Sells $19,460.00 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $19,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, August 5th, Siddharth Thacker sold 533 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $6,374.68.

Rent the Runway stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.08. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($4.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.86) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.00) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -19.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RENT. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Rent the Runway from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $308,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 411,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

