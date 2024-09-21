Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14), Zacks reports.

Rezolute Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. 1,514,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,479. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RZLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Rezolute from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

