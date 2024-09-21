Richard John Jeffery Acquires 112 Shares of ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery acquired 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £148.96 ($196.78).

Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Richard John Jeffery acquired 106 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £149.46 ($197.44).

On Wednesday, July 17th, Richard John Jeffery acquired 125 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £119.98 ($158.49) per share, with a total value of £14,997.50 ($19,811.76).

LON AOM opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.75) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.09. ActiveOps Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 143 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13,250.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ActiveOps from GBX 165 ($2.18) to GBX 180 ($2.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

