RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV) Senior Officer Purchases C$17,720.80 in Stock

RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Ernest Vautrin bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,720.80.

David Ernest Vautrin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RIV Capital alerts:

On Thursday, September 19th, David Ernest Vautrin acquired 6,443 shares of RIV Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,480.86.

RIV Capital Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.50. RIV Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.65 and a 52-week high of C$3.60. The stock has a market cap of C$213.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 117.80 and a current ratio of 118.18.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital ( TSE:RIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.18 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that RIV Capital Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.