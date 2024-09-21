RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV) Senior Officer Purchases C$17,720.80 in Stock

RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Ernest Vautrin bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,720.80.
David Ernest Vautrin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 19th, David Ernest Vautrin acquired 6,443 shares of RIV Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,480.86.
RIV Capital Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.50. RIV Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.65 and a 52-week high of C$3.60. The stock has a market cap of C$213.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 117.80 and a current ratio of 118.18.
RIV Capital Company Profile
RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.
