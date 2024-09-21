Robert Hemming Sells 17,570 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Robert Hemming sold 17,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$200.29, for a total transaction of C$3,519,119.90.

Robert Hemming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Robert Hemming sold 12,500 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.07, for a total value of C$2,425,875.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Robert Hemming sold 11,300 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.03, for a total value of C$2,192,594.37.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Robert Hemming sold 4,600 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.02, for a total value of C$897,070.84.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Robert Hemming sold 6,106 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.09, for a total value of C$1,191,196.95.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$47.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colliers International Group ( TSE:CIG Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

