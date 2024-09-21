Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.64% from the company’s previous close.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.63.

RCI.B stock opened at C$54.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$48.67 and a 12 month high of C$64.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.80.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

