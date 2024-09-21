Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 0.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Roku traded as high as $79.60 and last traded at $77.62. Approximately 911,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,571,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.36.

ROKU has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other Roku news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,933.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,945 shares of company stock worth $3,465,135 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,925 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after buying an additional 1,455,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $90,386,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $35,856,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after acquiring an additional 380,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

