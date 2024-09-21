Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.
TruBridge Stock Performance
TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). TruBridge had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $84.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TruBridge will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at TruBridge
In related news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 67,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $674,205.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,569,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,679,754.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of TruBridge
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TruBridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TruBridge in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TruBridge in the second quarter worth $56,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TruBridge
TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.
