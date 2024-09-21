Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.70% from the stock’s current price.

PYXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $3.69 on Thursday. Pyxis Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

