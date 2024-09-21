RXO (NYSE:RXO) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

RXO opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.44, a PEG ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. RXO has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $32.82.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXO. Motco boosted its position in RXO by 5,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in RXO by 106,833.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in RXO by 2,235.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

