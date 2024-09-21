Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Raised to $188.00 at UBS Group

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $173.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SRPT. Barclays lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.39.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $127.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,145.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.76 and its 200 day moving average is $132.57.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,801 shares of company stock worth $8,399,586. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

