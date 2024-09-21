Scotiabank Boosts European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$3.75

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
ERE.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ventum Financial increased their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.47.
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
