Seth H. Waugh Buys 32,600 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) Director Seth H. Waugh purchased 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $216,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 153,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,777.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yext Trading Up 1.4 %

YEXT opened at $6.63 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.11 million, a PE ratio of -132.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Institutional Trading of Yext

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Yext by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yext by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Yext by 27.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Yext by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Featured Stories

