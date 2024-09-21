Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Portmeirion Group Trading Up 1.1 %

LON:PMP opened at GBX 225 ($2.97) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £30.96 million, a PE ratio of -368.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 218.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 230.16. Portmeirion Group has a 12 month low of GBX 200.17 ($2.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 310 ($4.10).

Portmeirion Group Company Profile

Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It provides tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, candles, placemats, coasters, bone china and porcelain tableware, wood, glass and metal alloy giftware and other associated homeware products under the Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Wax Lyrical, and Pimpernel brand names.

