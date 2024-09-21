Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Portmeirion Group Trading Up 1.1 %
LON:PMP opened at GBX 225 ($2.97) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £30.96 million, a PE ratio of -368.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 218.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 230.16. Portmeirion Group has a 12 month low of GBX 200.17 ($2.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 310 ($4.10).
Portmeirion Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Portmeirion Group
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Portmeirion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portmeirion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.