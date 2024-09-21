Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Supreme (LON:SUP)

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Supreme Stock Up 1.2 %

SUP stock opened at GBX 166 ($2.19) on Thursday. Supreme has a one year low of GBX 87 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 209.70 ($2.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 184.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 151.23. The firm has a market cap of £193.54 million, a PE ratio of 917.78 and a beta of 1.14.

About Supreme

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

