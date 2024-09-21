Shore Capital Reiterates Not Rated Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
NEXT Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 9,976 ($131.78) on Thursday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,746 ($89.11) and a fifty-two week high of £111.04 ($146.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,520.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,659.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,243.41.
NEXT Company Profile
