Shore Capital Reiterates Not Rated Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

NEXT Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 9,976 ($131.78) on Thursday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,746 ($89.11) and a fifty-two week high of £111.04 ($146.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,520.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,659.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,243.41.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

