Snap’s (SNAP) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised Snap to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.76.

Snap Stock Down 0.1 %

SNAP stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Snap has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 97,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $906,778.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,287,970 shares in the company, valued at $21,255,241.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,832,634.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 97,608 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $906,778.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,287,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,255,241.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,511,540 shares of company stock worth $13,569,906 in the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Snap by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

