Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) PT Raised to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCCO

Southern Copper Trading Down 1.3 %

Southern Copper stock opened at $103.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $129.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 34.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 222.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,112.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,045 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.