Stifel Canada Weighs in on Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.29.

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$7.72 on Thursday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.32 and a 1 year high of C$8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.40. The stock has a market cap of C$673.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$689.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.90 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

