Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of New Fortress Energy Put Options (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 23,858 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 184% compared to the average volume of 8,391 put options.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,026,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,630 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,360 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,569,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,964,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,615,000 after buying an additional 1,152,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,969,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after buying an additional 896,671 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of NFE stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.53. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.52 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

