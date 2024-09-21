StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENV. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $63.15 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Envestnet from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.88.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Envestnet stock opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $73.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.90 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a positive return on equity of 17.02%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 12.9% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Envestnet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

