StockNews.com Begins Coverage on trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, trivago currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

TRVG opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $127.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.25 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 41.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 10.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 67,053 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

