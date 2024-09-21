StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $28.84 on Thursday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flanigan’s Enterprises
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.