StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan's Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $28.84 on Thursday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Flanigan's Enterprises last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan's Enterprises had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan's Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.67% of Flanigan's Enterprises worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

