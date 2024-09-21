StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

