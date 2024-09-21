StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
Shares of Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.