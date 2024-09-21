StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,405,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,708,000 after buying an additional 1,554,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,512,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,829,000 after buying an additional 1,401,170 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,139,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after buying an additional 181,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,012,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,751,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,394,000 after buying an additional 495,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

