StockNews.com Lowers Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Healthpeak Properties to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.83.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

