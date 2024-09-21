StockNews.com Lowers PROS (NYSE:PRO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

PRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.86.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. PROS has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $878.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PROS will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PROS by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PROS in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

