Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) CEO Sells $196,518.84 in Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 44,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $196,518.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,198.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $67.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.90.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.33). Stronghold Digital Mining had a positive return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. Analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SDIG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

