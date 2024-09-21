Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Raised to Strong Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

