Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Raised to Strong Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Swiss Re Price Performance
Shares of SSREY stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $34.80.
About Swiss Re
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Swiss Re
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.