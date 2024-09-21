TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Acquires C$34,865.66 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,865.66.

TC Energy Price Performance

TSE TRP opened at C$62.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$44.70 and a twelve month high of C$64.28.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.5431472 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRP

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.