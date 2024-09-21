TD Cowen Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $115.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MU. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.56. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $63.83 and a twelve month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

