Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Eight Capital lowered shares of Teck Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,740,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.