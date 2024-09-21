Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teleflex

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Teleflex by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,223,424,000 after purchasing an additional 581,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $118,665,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 564.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 310,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,304,000 after acquiring an additional 263,743 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 912,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after acquiring an additional 172,335 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,550,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $242.50 on Monday. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $257.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.