The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $422.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $392.79.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CI opened at $356.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,895,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.