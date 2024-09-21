The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock.

H has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.21.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $154.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.79. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

